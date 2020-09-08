Sexual assault charges dropped against former Unit 5 teacher

BLOOMINGTON — Prosecutors dismissed charges Tuesday against a former McLean County Unit 5 teacher who was accused of sexually assaulting two students.
Jonathon Hovey, 48, of Forsyth was arrested in August 2019 after a Normal Police Department investigation that began in April.
He was a first-grade teacher at Glenn Elementary when charges of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse were filed against him.
Hovey was placed on unpaid administrative leave in April 2019 and was not allowed back to the school. District officials were not immediately available to comment Tuesday.
At his arraignment last August, Hovey pleaded not guilty to these charges and his attorney Tristan Bullington said, “We'll be presenting a vigorous defense to the charges.”
Bullington declined to comment Tuesday about the dismissal.
Assistant State's Attorney Erika Reynolds said the unavailability of material witnesses was the reason for dropping the charges.
In January, Judge Scott Drazewski ruled the case would be separated into two trials, in response to a motion from the defense, given the time separating the alleged offenses.
Bullington had previously filed a motion to dismiss Hovey’s case in February, in which he said the charges “created substantial prejudice against the defendant” because a recording of an initial interview in 2005 with a person identified as a victim was destroyed.
"As part of the original investigation the alleged victim was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center on Oct. 13, 2005, and a recording of that interview was made," the motion stated. "On Nov, 7, 2005, the case against Mr. Hovey was closed, with the police determining 'there is no evidence to support criminal charges of Mr. Hovey.'"
At some unknown point, the recording of the victim's interview was destroyed, Bullington stated in the motion.
The hearing date for the judge to rule on that motion was rescheduled twice before it was vacated, according to online court records.
Tuesday's hearing was set initially for a motion to quash a subpoena, which was filed by a witness in the case. No additional court dates were set after the charges were dismissed.
This story will be updated.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:
Deangelo C. Glass
Brandon T. O'Conner
Adolfo Flores
Randall Lee Patrick
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Davon L Ruffin
Erika Dawn Nussbaum
Eric R. Covington
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.