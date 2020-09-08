 Skip to main content
Sexual assault charges dropped against former Unit 5 teacher
Sexual assault charges dropped against former Unit 5 teacher

Hovey

Jonathon Hovey, left, with his attorney, Tristan Bullington, in front of Judge Scott Drazewski on Aug. 16, 2019, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center.

 RYAN DENHAM, WGLT

BLOOMINGTON — Prosecutors dismissed charges Tuesday against a former McLean County Unit 5 teacher who was accused of sexually assaulting two students.

Jonathon Hovey, 48, of Forsyth was arrested in August 2019 after a Normal Police Department investigation that began in April.

He was a first-grade teacher at Glenn Elementary when charges of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse were filed against him.

Hovey was placed on unpaid administrative leave in April 2019 and was not allowed back to the school. District officials were not immediately available to comment Tuesday.

At his arraignment last August, Hovey pleaded not guilty to these charges and his attorney Tristan Bullington said, “We'll be presenting a vigorous defense to the charges.”

Bullington declined to comment Tuesday about the dismissal.

Assistant State's Attorney Erika Reynolds said the unavailability of material witnesses was the reason for dropping the charges.

In January, Judge Scott Drazewski ruled the case would be separated into two trials, in response to a motion from the defense, given the time separating the alleged offenses.

Bullington had previously filed a motion to dismiss Hovey’s case in February, in which he said the charges “created substantial prejudice against the defendant” because a recording of an initial interview in 2005 with a person identified as a victim was destroyed.

"As part of the original investigation the alleged victim was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center on Oct. 13, 2005, and a recording of that interview was made," the motion stated. "On Nov, 7, 2005, the case against Mr. Hovey was closed, with the police determining 'there is no evidence to support criminal charges of Mr. Hovey.'"

At some unknown point, the recording of the victim's interview was destroyed, Bullington stated in the motion.

The hearing date for the judge to rule on that motion was rescheduled twice before it was vacated, according to online court records.

Tuesday's hearing was set initially for a motion to quash a subpoena, which was filed by a witness in the case. No additional court dates were set after the charges were dismissed.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

