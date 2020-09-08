Sexual assault charges dropped against former Unit 5 teacher

In January, Judge Scott Drazewski ruled the case would be separated into two trials, in response to a motion from the defense, given the time separating the alleged offenses.

Bullington had previously filed a motion to dismiss Hovey’s case in February, in which he said the charges “created substantial prejudice against the defendant” because a recording of an initial interview in 2005 with a person identified as a victim was destroyed.

"As part of the original investigation the alleged victim was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center on Oct. 13, 2005, and a recording of that interview was made," the motion stated. "On Nov, 7, 2005, the case against Mr. Hovey was closed, with the police determining 'there is no evidence to support criminal charges of Mr. Hovey.'"

At some unknown point, the recording of the victim's interview was destroyed, Bullington stated in the motion.