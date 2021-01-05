Sheriff: No COVID cases at McLean County jail since November

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said there are currently no positive cases of COVID-19 among staff or inmates at the McLean County jail and there have not been any active cases since November.

“We have done an outstanding job – my staff has - of keeping COVID out of the facility and keeping the inmates safe,” Sandage said Tuesday at the McLean County Justice Committee. To have only seven cases of COVID since March is absolutely amazing when you look at other facilities throughout the state of similar size. Peoria County had 38 at one time, so if that gives you any idea.”

Since March 15 when the virus was confirmed in Illinois, almost 3,100 people have been booked into the facility, he added.

“For every person that comes in, there is a potential for bringing COVID in, but because of the hard work of our staff, and the precautions they take, we have done an excellent job of limiting the exposure,” he added. “I would like to see more praise for our staff and the job they have done, rather than the prying that is occurring because someone wants to push their agenda of decarcerating the jail.”