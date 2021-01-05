Sheriff: No COVID cases at McLean County jail since November

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said there are currently no positive cases of COVID-19 among staff or inmates at the McLean County jail and there have not been any active cases since November.
“We have done an outstanding job – my staff has - of keeping COVID out of the facility and keeping the inmates safe,” Sandage said Tuesday at the McLean County Justice Committee. To have only seven cases of COVID since March is absolutely amazing when you look at other facilities throughout the state of similar size. Peoria County had 38 at one time, so if that gives you any idea.”
Since March 15 when the virus was confirmed in Illinois, almost 3,100 people have been booked into the facility, he added.
“For every person that comes in, there is a potential for bringing COVID in, but because of the hard work of our staff, and the precautions they take, we have done an excellent job of limiting the exposure,” he added. “I would like to see more praise for our staff and the job they have done, rather than the prying that is occurring because someone wants to push their agenda of decarcerating the jail.”
Prior to the meeting, a public comment letter was read from Zach Gittrich, who criticized Sandage for not being transparent about coronavirus cases in the jail.
Chief Public Defender Carla Barnes and Coroner Kathy Yoder both praised the sheriff for the work they have done to keep COVID out of the jail.
“We engage with inmates at the McLean County jail on a daily basis and we feel more than safe with the sheriff’s COVID protocols,” Barnes said. “These interactions our both in person and with our visiting system. Talking with my other counterparts in the state, I know that our sheriff and his staff have done an amazing job to limit the number of COVID cases to a handful in 10 months.”
The jail is no longer testing inmates or staff, unless they show symptoms. All new inmates are quarantined for 14 days before being around other inmates. Prior to every shift, each correctional officer is screened with a temperature check and asked about exposure to anyone who might have tested positive, Sandage said.
“We have caught some cases there before they even got into our facility,” he said. “And our staff knows they can get tested any time.”
“It was not business as usual,” he said. “It was a very different routine and they practice safety. And, I saw every part, including the booking area and they are taking the appropriate measures.”
