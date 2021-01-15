 Skip to main content
Sheriff thanks McLean County residents for support
Sheriff thanks McLean County residents for support

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage has thanked McLean County citizens for their support during the debate over the recent passage of a criminal justice reform bill.

House Bill 3653 will end the cash bail system, require every police officer in the state to be equipped with a body camera by 2025, require every officer to be certified by the state, and establishes use-of-force regulations that ban chokeholds and restraints that inhibit breathing. Defendants can still be detained before trial if they're deemed a flight risk or a risk to the community, as determined by a judge. The end of cash bail takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.

In a letter to McLean County residents posted on social media Friday morning, Sandage thanked the citizens for the “overwhelming support that has been shown to my office and employees over the past several days regarding House Bill 3653.”

Earlier this week, Sandage criticized the bill that was passed on Wednesday.

“There is probably not a police administrator in the state that doesn’t agree that there needs to be some sort of criminal justice reform,” Sandage said. “However, it is something where both sides need to sit down and find what is best for the community and what is still going to keep the community safe. That’s the way to go about it, rather than try to rush it through during a lame duck session.”

In his letter to citizens, Sandage asked for open dialogue with legislators.

“Although we do not agree with a majority of this legislation and had asked for open and honest dialogue to discuss and come up with a bill that accomplishes reform and safety, the Democratic Black Caucus felt the need to force this through the lame duck session,” Sandage wrote. “What is perceived to be good for the Chicago area is not always good statewide and it is time that downstate Illinois quits paying the price for the sins and social ills of Chicago and Cook County.’

Sandage said over the past weekend, he had several conversations with local elected legislators and thanked them for their unanimous, unwavering support.

“I can tell you that some of our surrounding counties do not have the level of law enforcement support that we enjoy,” he wrote.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

