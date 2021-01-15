Sheriff thanks McLean County residents for support

“There is probably not a police administrator in the state that doesn’t agree that there needs to be some sort of criminal justice reform,” Sandage said. “However, it is something where both sides need to sit down and find what is best for the community and what is still going to keep the community safe. That’s the way to go about it, rather than try to rush it through during a lame duck session.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his letter to citizens, Sandage asked for open dialogue with legislators.

“Although we do not agree with a majority of this legislation and had asked for open and honest dialogue to discuss and come up with a bill that accomplishes reform and safety, the Democratic Black Caucus felt the need to force this through the lame duck session,” Sandage wrote. “What is perceived to be good for the Chicago area is not always good statewide and it is time that downstate Illinois quits paying the price for the sins and social ills of Chicago and Cook County.’

Sandage said over the past weekend, he had several conversations with local elected legislators and thanked them for their unanimous, unwavering support.

“I can tell you that some of our surrounding counties do not have the level of law enforcement support that we enjoy,” he wrote.