Sheriff thanks McLean County residents for support

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage has thanked McLean County citizens for their support during the debate over the recent passage of a criminal justice reform bill.
House Bill 3653 will end the cash bail system, require every police officer in the state to be equipped with a body camera by 2025, require every officer to be certified by the state, and establishes use-of-force regulations that ban chokeholds and restraints that inhibit breathing. Defendants can still be detained before trial if they're deemed a flight risk or a risk to the community, as determined by a judge. The end of cash bail takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.
In a letter to McLean County residents posted on social media Friday morning, Sandage thanked the citizens for the “overwhelming support that has been shown to my office and employees over the past several days regarding House Bill 3653.”
“There is probably not a police administrator in the state that doesn’t agree that there needs to be some sort of criminal justice reform,” Sandage said. “However, it is something where both sides need to sit down and find what is best for the community and what is still going to keep the community safe. That’s the way to go about it, rather than try to rush it through during a lame duck session.”
In his letter to citizens, Sandage asked for open dialogue with legislators.
“Although we do not agree with a majority of this legislation and had asked for open and honest dialogue to discuss and come up with a bill that accomplishes reform and safety, the Democratic Black Caucus felt the need to force this through the lame duck session,” Sandage wrote. “What is perceived to be good for the Chicago area is not always good statewide and it is time that downstate Illinois quits paying the price for the sins and social ills of Chicago and Cook County.’
Sandage said over the past weekend, he had several conversations with local elected legislators and thanked them for their unanimous, unwavering support.
“I can tell you that some of our surrounding counties do not have the level of law enforcement support that we enjoy,” he wrote.
This story will be updated.
The Pantagraph's Top 10 crime stories of 2020
The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020
Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, civil unrest kept first responders busy on the last day of May and through the first …
Police said a 20-year-old man died and two other men were in critical condition after they were shot Oct. 12 in the 1600 block of Iowa Street …
Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…
On May 31, a crowd estimated at 1,000 gathered for a peaceful rally outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center. After the rally, some pa…
Shaun A. Kink, 34, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. January 15, Bloomington police said.
What a year for Don Whalen. Convicted of killing his father, he served 28 years in prison before the conviction was vacated by the 4th Appella…
Police are investigating three shootings that were reported Aug. 19, leaving one man injured.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot on July 28. Officers were sent to 115 Valley View Circle for a call of shots fired a…
Police are continuing to investigate after a man was shot in the foot in Bloomington. Police were called to the 700 block of East Monroe Stree…
A man shot in Bloomington early Wednesday was being treated for what are thought to be life-threatening injuries at OSF HealthCare Saint Franc…
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow