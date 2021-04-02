 Skip to main content
Skokie man jailed after McLean County traffic stop uncovers 30 pounds of cannabis
Skokie man jailed after McLean County traffic stop uncovers 30 pounds of cannabis

BLOOMINGTON — A Skokie man was being held in McLean County jail on charges that he had more than 30 pounds of cannabis with the intent to distribute.

Alex Mac, 22, is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (class X felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis (class 1 felony), prosecutors said.

Alex Mac

Mac

The charge came after an Illinois State Police traffic stop in McLean County led officers to find 30 vacuum-sealed, 1-pound bags of cannabis and 938 cannabis vape cartridges, prosecutors said.

Chicago man released from McLean County custody on cocaine charges

Mac was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for April 30.

