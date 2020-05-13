Some Central Illinois courts to reopen in June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Some Central Illinois courts plan to resume in-person operations in June, depending on progression of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11th Judicial Circuit has remained open with limited in-person hearings, and other matters have been held remotely or postponed. The circuit includes the counties of Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford.

“The court system cannot be turned on and off like a light switch and has to plan well in advance in order to start ramping up regular court operations," said Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer. "We are prepared to make last-minute decisions relating to court operations as the circumstances dictate and are planning for multiple contingencies for the month of June, 2020 and beyond. ..."

People with pending cases should check the Illinois Supreme Court’s COVID-19 link for 11th Circuit pandemic-related orders; with their circuit clerk’s website; or check with their attorney. They should also keep their mailing address updated with the circuit clerk’s office to ensure they receive notice of any rescheduled court date.

Courthouse precautions include, but are not limited to, required face coverings, social distancing and regular sanitizing of the building.

