'Space issues' continue at McLean County jail after 33 inmates turned away at prison gates

BLOOMINGTON — “Space issues” are continuing at the McLean County jail after the Illinois Department of Corrections turned away at the prison gates 33 inmates scheduled for transfer, Sheriff Jon Sandage said Tuesday.
Sandage this week confirmed that five people associated with the jail — three inmates, a correctional officer and a counselor — have confirmed cases of COVID-19. The news sparked continued calls from members from local Black Lives Matter and The Next Gen Initiative groups for the release of those who are being detained before trial and cannot afford the bond they would need to post for release.
Members of the groups held a rally outside the jail Monday and on Tuesday, sent a number of letters to be read aloud to the county board’s Justice Committee, where Sandage reported the current situation to committee members.
He said three inmates were transferred to IDOC on Tuesday, but four vans of other inmates were turned away. The transfer came after a judge on Monday ruled in favor of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, including Sandage, in its lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The governor had temporarily halted county jails from moving prisoners into state-run facilities.
Vans filled with 36 inmates left Bloomington at 5 a.m. Tuesday for Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, but IDOC officials said they could take no more than three.
“We were hoping to get rid of 36, but we only got rid of three,” Sandage told the McLean County Justice Committee Tuesday evening. "They said they ran out of space."
Judge Jonathan Wright ruled in Logan County Monday that the IDOC must accept inmates within 14 days of a transfer. The sheriff’s association estimated about 2,000 inmates are awaiting transfer to state facilities, including about 44 in McLean County.
The lawsuit was filed in Logan County in May and McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp said an appeal has been filed by the state, which could be ruled on at any time.
“That ruling could come tonight or it could take several weeks,” he said. “That is how the Appellate Court operates.”
One of those inmates awaiting transfer has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and is in isolation. He was not among the group sent to Stateville.
“I feel fortunate that is all we have had,” said Sandage, who met with county health officials on Monday to discuss the situation.
An outside company is coming to the jail on Wednesday to completely sanitize it, he added. Inmates and staff are tested every five days, and will continue to be until the pandemic weakens.
Because the meeting was held virtually, residents who wanted to address the committee did so by submitting written comments. Nearly 20 letters were read into the record by county staff during the 30-minute time period for public discussion, and officials said others were received but were not read because of the time limit.
Chairman George Gordon said all letters, including the unread letters, would be entered into the record. The Pantagraph is seeking copies of the comments through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Many of the letters reiterated a call to end the system of cash bail that requires people awaiting trial to post a portion of their bond amount before being released.
“So many folks in the community have warned McLean County and specific members of the Justice Committee of the pandemic reaching the inside of the jail,” wrote resident Candice Byrd. “We were ignored and practically laughed at by Sheriff Sandage as he had everything under control and was taking precautions.
“Well, it has hit the county and so many innocent lives are at stake. There are folks within the county just awaiting a bond hearing or cannot afford bond before trial.”
The letters also called for the jail to cease profiting off the system that allows inmates and their families to communicate virtually. People who go to the jail to visit with inmates can do so through a video system for free, but fees are charged for phone and remote video communication.
Many criticized the sheriff for not following through on an earlier proposal from IC Solutions, a communications company which sets up telephone and communication services for jails and prisons. Citing emails between the sheriff and the company, they said IC Solutions had offered video visitation services to allow inmates to contact loved ones at no charge and Sandage had declined.
“It has recently came to light that IC Solutions had already set up the infrastructure for free consultation services and then were instructed to end the program altogether,” wrote Doug Cook, one of the residents. To me, this tells me that cruelty is the point of these actions or that the McLean County jail has something to hide.”
Fees for phone and video conferencing are dictated through a contract approved by the county board. He issued a statement Monday and told the committee that onsite video visitation has been available since June 1. On-site visits were suspended between March 12 and June 1.
Sandage did not address the allegations and issue of fees for other forms of communication during the meeting.
Inmates could be seen on Tuesday afternoon holding up signs through the jail windows with messages including “help me” and “no hot food.” A photo on social media showed another inmate holding up a sign indicating he had been locked up in his cell for 36 hours.
Sandage said he would need more details before being able to confirm or deny the assertion.
“Without knowing who the inmate is, I cannot say for sure,” Sandage told The Pantagraph. “Inmates are let out of their cells for one hour a day, but if they choose not to come out, they could be in there that long.”
Austin Willis, a member of The Next Gen Initiative group who helped organize Monday’s rally, said he and others have advocated since March for people to be released for the safety of others in the jail so that coronavirus doesn’t continue to spread.
“Their method of trying to control it is to put people in solitary confinement and that is not good for mental health,” Willis said, stressing that only those with non-violent crimes, minor drug-related crimes or misdemeanors should be released.
Olivia Butts asked the committee if its members had reached out to gather information on decarcerating the jail.
“I realize you personally, cannot decarcerate the jail,” she said. “But have you done what you can to make sure the folks there are safe? Have you spoken with the sheriff, the state’s attorney, the chief judge? We have seen inmates, correctional officers and other folks die from COVID across the country. The only choice we have is to decarcerate in the name of public health.
“Now is the time to act. Step up for this community.”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
