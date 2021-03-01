 Skip to main content
Springfield man charged with aggravated battery to Bloomington police officer
Springfield man charged with aggravated battery to Bloomington police officer

Jordan Cohoon

Cohoon

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON – A Springfield man is charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, a class 2 felony.

Jordan M. Cohoon, 25, is accused of “forcibly” closing a door on the hand of a Bloomington police officer when police had responded to a loud disturbance Sunday, according to a probable cause statement read in court.

The cop suffered a three-quarter inch laceration and no fracture, prosecutors said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Cohoon was released from custody Monday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

He is due back in court May 7 for an arraignment.

