Springfield man charged with aggravated battery to Bloomington police officer

Cohoon
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
BLOOMINGTON – A Springfield man is charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, a class 2 felony.
Jordan M. Cohoon, 25, is accused of “forcibly” closing a door on the hand of a Bloomington police officer when police had responded to a loud disturbance Sunday, according to a probable cause statement read in court.
The cop suffered a three-quarter inch laceration and no fracture, prosecutors said.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Cohoon was released from custody Monday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
He is due back in court May 7 for an arraignment.
Photos: A-frame steel construction nears completion at St. John's in Bloomington
Building aspirations
A worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, fastens a I-beam onto the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, on Wednesday. The church is building a 12,000-square-foot addition onto the existing church as it looks to provide a base of operations into the future, said Pastor David Glesne. The existing sanctuary will become a gathering room for community events. Office space in the church will be consolidated on the existing first floor and additional space is being built for an expanded entrance to the north of the present building.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-2stjohn
A new new sanctuary goes up adjacent to the existing building at left for St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-3stjohn
Steel beams are lifted into place as a worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, builds the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-4stjohn
A worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria guides an I-beam into position for the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-5stjohn
A worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, guides a crane operator that is lifting an I-beam onto the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-6stjohn
A worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, fastens a I-beam onto the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-7stjohn
A worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, fastens a I-beam onto the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The church is building a 12,000 square foot addition onto the existing church as it looks to provide a base of operations into the future, said Pastor David Glesne. The existing sanctuary will become a gathering room for community events. Office space in the church will consolidated on the first floor and additional space is being built for an expanded entrance.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-8stjohn
A worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, calls for another I-beam that will become the A-frame construction for the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-9stjohn
Church members at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, were concerned that the stained glass surrounding the cross was preserved as the new construction continues, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-10stjohn
A worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, fastens a I-beam onto the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022621-blm-loc-2sixwords
A sign of the times: A sculpture at the entrance to McPherson Theater at Illinois Wesleyan University wears a simulated facemask Wednesday as a reminder to cover your face during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lenore Sobota
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.