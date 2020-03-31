You are the owner of this article.
Stabbing on Bloomington's east side under investigation
Stabbing on Bloomington's east side under investigation

Crime

BLOOMINGTON — Police are looking for information about a man who was stabbed late Saturday in Bloomington.

Around 11 p.m., Bloomington officers were called to the 1200 block of Orchard Road for a stabbing that occurred after a confrontation in the area.

A 56-year-old Bloomington man was taken to a local hospital with stab wounds. He was in stable condition Saturday, but an update on his condition was not available Monday.

No other injuries were reported and no suspects have been identified.

The stabbing is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Jared Bierbaum at 309-434-2807 or jbierbaum@cityblm.org.

To remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

