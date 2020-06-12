State, defense rest; closing arguments begin Friday afternoon in Harrison murder trial

“Personally I got a little scared and I ran. … I just ran and ran and ran,” he said.

Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt asked both witnesses if they were present at the Lancaster Heights apartments when Gardner and Hart were killed.

Officer Isaiah Williamson was called in to secure the perimeter after the two men were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, but he was not involved in the investigation.

Wright, who now lives in Colorado, said he had no idea where he was on that specific date.

Scott Denton, a forensic pathologist, finished his testimony for the state's case, identifying each bullet wound found on the victims’ bodies.

Gardner was struck by 13 bullets and Hart was struck by eight, all on the back of their bodies. In total, 27 shots were fired.

Sanborn previously said Harrison was defending himself after Gardner and Hart attempted to rob him, armed with a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun.

The defense rested its case about 11:15 a.m.

Gallery: Opening statements begin Christopher Harrison's murder trial Tuesday

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.