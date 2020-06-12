You are the owner of this article.
State, defense rest; closing arguments begin Friday afternoon in Harrison murder trial
State, defense rest; closing arguments begin Friday afternoon in Harrison murder trial

Christopher Harrison, left, talks with his attorney, Kevin Sanborn, as opening arguments began on charges that he murdered Joseph Gardner and Reginald Hart Jr. on April 25, 2018, during proceedings Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Closing arguments will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the murder trial for the Normal man charged with fatally shooting two men in April 2018.

Christopher Harrison, 20, declined to testify Friday morning when attorney Kevin Sanborn presented his case.

Harrison faces six counts of murder in the deaths of Joseph Gardner, 20, and Reginald Hart Jr., 19, both of Bloomington, who were shot more than 20 times on April 25, 2018, near the entryway of an apartment building along East College Avenue.

Two witnesses took the stand for the defense, including an officer who arrested Hart for aggravated assault in August 2016.

The other witness, Andrew Wright, told the jury the night Hart was arrested, he saw the shooting victim near his apartment holding a weapon.

“Personally I got a little scared and I ran. … I just ran and ran and ran,” he said.

Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt asked both witnesses if they were present at the Lancaster Heights apartments when Gardner and Hart were killed.

Officer Isaiah Williamson was called in to secure the perimeter after the two men were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, but he was not involved in the investigation.

Wright, who now lives in Colorado, said he had no idea where he was on that specific date.

Scott Denton, a forensic pathologist, finished his testimony for the state's case, identifying each bullet wound found on the victims’ bodies.

Gardner was struck by 13 bullets and Hart was struck by eight, all on the back of their bodies. In total, 27 shots were fired.

Sanborn previously said Harrison was defending himself after Gardner and Hart attempted to rob him, armed with a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun.

The defense rested its case about 11:15 a.m.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

