State: Murder defendant was driver in Bloomington drug robbery

Lawson said the evidence will show Grampsas was driving the car, but the defendant’s attorney Steve Skelton told the jury Grampsas wasn’t on Jefferson Street when the shooting took place.

“Some of the things that the testimony, the evidence and the exhibits will not show is who was in this car that we’re talking about,” Skelton said. “The videos don’t show who’s driving, doesn’t show who’s in what seat, doesn’t show how many people are in there.”

Two sets of footprints were found in the snow near Dover’s home when Bloomington police responded to investigate, according to police testimony.

Officer Jason Haworth said, “There were enough (footprints) to not know if they were coming or going.”

Skelton said those footprints were not a match for Grampsas’ shoes and a witness — the mother of Grampsas’ friend — will testify the defendant was at her house when the shooting occurred.

“The story that you’re going to be told … is essentially a saga of dishonesty, greed, avarice, needless — totally needless — violence, deceit, intimidation and fear,” Skelton said. “None of those are justified except for the fear.”