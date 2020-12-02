 Skip to main content
State police: 2 arrested after meth seizure in Livingston County
Meth seizure

Illinois State Police said more than five pound of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop Dec. 1, in the cargo area of the vehicle.

 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

PONTIAC — Two men were arrested Tuesday in Livingston County after police found more than 5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, state police said.

Illinois State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 near Odell. Troopers searched the vehicle and seized the suspected drug in the cargo area, police said.

Devan Erving, 30, of Peoria and Angel Rupe, 21, of North Fort Myers, Florida, were arrested and charged in Livingston County with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Erving must post $25,000 and Rupe $15,000 to be released.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

