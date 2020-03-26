State police continue investigation into 2003 murder of Streator 7-year-old

STREATOR - Eighteen years after his death, Illinois State Police continue to investigate the murder of 7-year-old Dalton Mesarchik of Streator.

Dalton was reported missing March 26, 2003, to the Streator Police Department. His body was located the next day in the Vermilion River south of Streator.

The state's Division of Criminal Investigation continues to work with Streator Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Livingston County Coroner's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the LaSalle and Livingston County State's Attorney’s Offices in an effort to solve this case. following up on all existing and new leads.

To date, approximately 2,000 leads have been opened and investigated. Of these, many have led to additional follow-up assignments within and outside Illinois. In addition, about 500 evidentiary exhibits have been collected in this investigation.

A reward of $50,000 remains in effect for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local police department or ISP DCI at 815-844-1500, Ext. 2321 (tip line) or 217-278-5004 (tip line), via email at isp.zone05.media@illinois.gov, via https://www.facebook.com/IllinoisStatePolice, on twitter at https://twitter.com/ILStatePolice, or via standard mail at the following mailing address: Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigations, ATTN: Mesarchik Case Agent, 800 South Old Airport Road, Pontiac, IL 61764.

