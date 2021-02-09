State provides evidence in 2018 Bloomington double homicide trial

The state also provided evidence of possible flight and consciousness of guilt.

One day after the shooting it “seemed very unlikely” that anyone lived in Hammet Brown’s apartment, according to a pest exterminator who visited several of the apartment complexes in the area.

When Eric Harris, a pest exterminator, approached Hammet Brown’s apartment, which was the next building over from the scene of the shooting, he noticed the door was already cracked open. When Harris knocked, the door opened slightly more. He announced himself, but heard no response so he peeked inside and saw a “drastically different” apartment from the week prior.

Harris said items were strewn about the residence and it appeared that the person who lived there had left in a rush.

The state also submitted cellphone records proving Hammet Brown canceled one of his two cellphone accounts later on the day of the shooting. His last recorded cellphone use under that number was in Hammond, Ind., in the late afternoon of the June 10, 2018.

Hammet Brown was arrested June 26, 2018 in Chicago.