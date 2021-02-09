State provides evidence in 2018 Bloomington double homicide trial

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County assistant state's attorneys called nine more witnesses in a bench trial Tuesday for a June 2018 double homicide in Bloomington.
Hammet D. Brown, 29, is accused of shooting and killing Steven Alexander Jr., 18, and Taneshiea Brown, 20, and shooting and injuring Kenleia Sims and Tyree Jones about 1 a.m. on June 10, 2018, outside an Orchard Road apartment building.
Bloomington police officers testified Tuesday that they recovered eight bullet casings from a .40-caliber handgun, matching the amount of shots fired heard by the first two police officers who arrived on the scene.
Dr. John Scott Denton, the chief forensic pathologist at the McLean County coroner’s office, confirmed Tuesday in court that the victims died of gunshot wounds. He also indicated that the gunshot wounds likely derived from a .40 caliber gun.
The state also provided evidence of possible flight and consciousness of guilt.
One day after the shooting it “seemed very unlikely” that anyone lived in Hammet Brown’s apartment, according to a pest exterminator who visited several of the apartment complexes in the area.
When Eric Harris, a pest exterminator, approached Hammet Brown’s apartment, which was the next building over from the scene of the shooting, he noticed the door was already cracked open. When Harris knocked, the door opened slightly more. He announced himself, but heard no response so he peeked inside and saw a “drastically different” apartment from the week prior.
Harris said items were strewn about the residence and it appeared that the person who lived there had left in a rush.
The state also submitted cellphone records proving Hammet Brown canceled one of his two cellphone accounts later on the day of the shooting. His last recorded cellphone use under that number was in Hammond, Ind., in the late afternoon of the June 10, 2018.
Hammet Brown was arrested June 26, 2018 in Chicago.
Defense lawyer Mark Zalcman has not yet provided evidence backing up his opening statement in the trial accusing Alexander of pointing a gun at Hammet Brown, causing Hammet Brown to act in self defense.
When questioning police officers Tuesday, Zalcman left open the opportunity that items such as weapons could have been removed from the scene before officers arrived, but there has not been any further evidence to prove the fact.
There were no weapons recovered from the scene, seven Bloomington police officers have testified so far.
Zalcman is expected to bring at least one witness to the stand in the coming days.