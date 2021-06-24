 Skip to main content
Streator man arrested on child porn charges

OTTAWA — A Streator man has been arrested after an investigation involving child pornography.

Ryan P. Cook, 41, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of dissemination of child pornography, which are Class X felonies.

Ryan Cook

Cook

Illinois State Police investigators, as well as officers from the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Secret Service and the state attorney general’s high-tech crimes bureau, executed a search warrant at Cook’s residence in Streator on Wednesday.

There they found “several child pornography files” and observed those files “being shared on multiple electronic devices,” according to a statement from state police.

Cook is being held at the LaSalle County Jail on a $500,000 bond, 10% to apply.

This investigation remains open, state police said.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

