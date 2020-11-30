Streator man charged in fatal crash

PONTIAC – A Streator man faces reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence charges following a fatal vehicle crash that caused the death of a passenger in his vehicle late Saturday night.

Sheriff Tony Childress said the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department at about 11:57 p.m. Saturday was notified of the crash in the 1600 Block of South Park Street just south of Streator. The passenger, whose name has not been released yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also responding were the Streator Police Department, Reading Fire Department, AMT, Livingston County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lazaro Flores, 33, of Streator, was arrested at the scene. Flores was transported to the Livingston County jail and appeared in court Monday morning for the formal filing of charges. Following that appearance, he posted $15,000 bond for his release.

Reckless homicide is a Class 3 Felony, with a sentencing range of two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections if found guilty. The driving under the influence of alcohol charges are both Class 2 felony charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 28.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.