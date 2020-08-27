Supporters call for dropped involuntary manslaughter charges in baby's death

On the GoFundMe page, family members say Badgley didn’t know or show any signs of being pregnant. They say they found her unconscious on the bathroom floor in her home, in a pool of blood, and they did not know she had given birth.

Responding paramedics brought her newborn daughter out of the bathroom and performed chest compressions on the child, while other paramedics struggled to lift Badgley off the floor, according to the GoFundMe organized by Jason Huff, who has identified himself as her stepfather.

“She was in a sitting position, still naked, eyes half-lidded and lips pale,” the fundraiser story reads. “I tried to hold her hand and speak to her but her fingers could barely flex. She claims to have no memory of this.”

Badgley lost consciousness again and was taken to the hospital where she was later questioned by police, according to the account on GoFundMe, which had raised $1,515 of the $36,035 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

Her family wrote Badgley was “incredibly anemic after such a loss of blood” and would not have been mentally capable of making informed decisions, citing advice from a medical professional.

The involuntary manslaughter charge alleges "the acts were performed recklessly, were likely to cause death or great bodily harm" to the child.