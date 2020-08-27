Supporters call for dropped involuntary manslaughter charges in baby's death

BLOOMINGTON — A group of supporters is calling for criminal charges to be dropped against a 19-year-old woman who prosecutors say gave birth in a toilet last year.
The Bloomington-Normal Chapter of Democratic Socialists of America on Thursday said Jamieson Badgley was wrongly charged in the December 2019 death of her infant daughter.
Badgley was charged Aug. 13 with involuntary manslaughter of a family or household member and endangering the life or health of a child, causing death.
In court documents, prosecutors said Badgley gave birth Dec. 8, severed the umbilical cord and left the infant “while making no attempt to remove her from the toilet or seek assistance.”
McLean County Public Defender Carla Barnes, Badgley’s attorney, declined to comment Thursday. Family members, who started a GoFundMe to raise money to hire a private attorney for Badgley, have declined to be interviewed, citing advice from her lawyer.
On the GoFundMe page, family members say Badgley didn’t know or show any signs of being pregnant. They say they found her unconscious on the bathroom floor in her home, in a pool of blood, and they did not know she had given birth.
Responding paramedics brought her newborn daughter out of the bathroom and performed chest compressions on the child, while other paramedics struggled to lift Badgley off the floor, according to the GoFundMe organized by Jason Huff, who has identified himself as her stepfather.
“She was in a sitting position, still naked, eyes half-lidded and lips pale,” the fundraiser story reads. “I tried to hold her hand and speak to her but her fingers could barely flex. She claims to have no memory of this.”
Badgley lost consciousness again and was taken to the hospital where she was later questioned by police, according to the account on GoFundMe, which had raised $1,515 of the $36,035 goal as of Thursday afternoon.
Her family wrote Badgley was “incredibly anemic after such a loss of blood” and would not have been mentally capable of making informed decisions, citing advice from a medical professional.
The involuntary manslaughter charge alleges "the acts were performed recklessly, were likely to cause death or great bodily harm" to the child.
Huff said Badgley named her daughter Gabrielle Renee Badgley, after herself and her mother.
A probable cause statement was not read in court when she was charged because she was in custody on an arrest warrant, which was issued Aug. 12.
An attorney from the Public Defender’s Office said Badgley turned herself in as soon as she found out about the warrant.
In a statement, the DSA said it is calling for McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp and Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer to drop the charges against Badgley.
“The patriarchal state is imposing its repugnant misogyny which criminalizes women’s reproductive health in order to prey on Jamie’s loss as tribute to the sadistic, money-driven criminal punishment system,” said Krystle Able, a member of the local DSA chapter.
McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp said, “We are not dropping the charges against Ms. Badgley,” but declined to comment further on the case, citing judicial rules about making out-of-court comments.
Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Brandon T. O'Conner
Adolfo Flores
Randall Lee Patrick
Keith C. Conway
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.