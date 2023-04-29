BLOOMINGTON — The man shot by a Bloomington police officer on March 30 is now facing charges connected with the incident, according to court documents that also contain previously unreleased details about how the night unfolded.

Alex L. Nunn, 29, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony; two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 3 felony; three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, a Class 4 felony; and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.

Police confirmed the day after the incident that at least one officer had shot the man now identified as Nunn, described at the time as an armed man. Illinois State Police conducted an investigation, as is standard for officer-involved shootings, and turned its findings over to the office of McLean County State's Attorney Erika Reynolds.

On April 12, Reynolds said she had determined the officers were "completely justified" in their use of force. Further, she said police provided aid that helped save the man's life after he was struck by one bullet and incapacitated.

Reynolds said at the time that her office was still evaluating whether charges would be brought against the man, whom she also did not identify at the time.

Both the Bloomington Police Department and Illinois State Police have denied The Pantagraph's requests under the Freedom of Information Act for body camera footage from the incident, citing an ongoing investigation.

Police previously said officers were dispatched at 9:23 p.m. to a report of an armed subject at an address in the 900 block of Turnberry Drive, which is just off of Cottage Avenue near Hovey Avenue. While officers were en route, the call was updated to say shots had been fired outside a building at the complex.

The court documents made available on Saturday provide more detail about what reportedly led up to the call and what happened after police arrived.

Police said witnesses told them Nunn was present with others in an apartment in the complex when he produced a .380-caliber pistol and was asked to leave. He went outside with another individual and fired the gun into the air, the documents said.

The complex is located in "a crowded residential area, and the discharge of the firearm in that manner endangered all of the people in that residential area," police wrote in the arrest statement.

After police were called to the scene, three responding officers confronted Nunn in the hallway of the building. There, officers saw him grab a firearm from his waistband and point it at them, according to the statement.

At this point, the officers exited the building. One fired his gun at Nunn, who remained in the hallway and in possession of his firearm, according to the police account.

Police "gave repeated verbal commands to the defendant to drop the gun, but the defendant refused to do so," according to the documents, which continue with an apparent typo: "The defendant still had the gun in his hand above his hand." A sergeant with the Bloomington Police Department said police would not immediately clarify what wording was intended, but a statement would be released on Monday. Reynolds, reached by phone on Saturday, said the statement was read in court as: “The defendant still had the gun in his hand above his head.”

The statement continued: "The defendant began to lower the firearm again, and an officer discharged his duty weapon, which incapacitated the defendant."

The officers then entered the building and took Nunn outside, provided first aid and got him to paramedics, who took him to a hospital for treatment, according to the statement. In the hallway, they reported finding a .380-caliber handgun, which had a magazine loaded with 9 mm ammunition.

This was the first officer-involved shooting for the Bloomington Police Department since 2013.

The arrest report identifies the involved officers only by their initials, and it was not clear which officer or officers fired a weapon during the incident. Bloomington Police Chief Janal Simington previously said the officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

He also praised their actions in a statement April 12: "The officers responsibly carried out their duty to resolve the issue with bravery and concern for the lives of others. ... Our mission is public safety, and gun crimes such as these are a high priority, which our officers are highly committed to appropriately address."

Nunn remains in custody of the McLean County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to pay $50,000 plus court fees to be released. His next court date is set for 9 a.m. May 19.

