Suspect in custody after Bloomington shooting left 1 woman dead, 1 injured

Police were interviewing several witnesses early Saturday at the police department and trying to flesh out what happened.

Initial reports indicate the three were seen together earlier in Daddio's, and some sort of dispute involving them began there. The suspect apparently shot the women outside with a handgun, Carlton said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No one else was in custody, and no one else apparently was injured, Carlton said.

Onlookers at the scene said they were in Killarney's Irish Pub next door when it happened but they couldn't hear anything. The management stopped the music to announce there was a crime scene out front and directed patrons to leave through the back door on the building's east side.

They said the bar scene was typical for a Friday night now. Bars are allowed to operate but with limits on the number of people inside because of the pandemic.

The shooting came almost a week after a 34-year-old man was shot while walking in the 200 block of North Oak Street.