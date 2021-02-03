Sydney Mays found guilty in 2018 Bloomington triple murder

BLOOMINGTON – Eleventh Circuit Court Judge Casey Costigan on Wednesday found Sydney Mays Jr. guilty on nine counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.
Mays, 24, fired 18 gunshots, killing Nate Pena and Corey Jackson, both 22, and Juan Carlos Perez, 33, on June 18, 2018, at a Riley Drive apartment in Bloomington. Pena’s son, who was 4 years old at the time, was paralyzed in the shooting.
“Based upon the totality of the evidence, Mr. Mays, I am convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that you were present in Apartment 9, 311 Riley Drive on June 18, 2018, and at that time, you shot and killed Nathanial Pena, Corey Jackson and Juan Carlos Perez. The court is further convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that you shot (the minor),” Costigan said. “The finding of guilt will be entered on each and every count of the bill of indictment.”
A recording of a 2018 police interview with one of Jackson’s friends, Navarro Howard, revealed that Mays and Pena hadn’t been getting along because Mays said Pena was “outshining” him, and always showing off the amount of money he had made as a drug dealer.
"(Howard) told detectives...'He (Mays) needed to come and quash that s--- like men, meaning settle the issue. Mr. Howard took that to mean talk it out. Mr. Howard also told detectives that he thought they got the beef settled three days before the shooting took place," Costigan said.
Howard also told police then that he had seen Mays with a .380 handgun a few days before the shooting – the same type of gun later identified to have killed Perez.
In the trial’s closing arguments Monday, McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds accused Mays of “lottery by robbery.”
Earlier in the day on June 18, 2018, Mays saw a Snapchat video of Jackson waving a large stack of cash in his hand. The state argued that video contributed to Mays developing a plan to steal the money, as well as drugs, and kill Pena and Jackson.
A large amount of the evidence relied on the boy’s mother, who was Pena’s girlfriend and lived at the 311 Riley Drive apartment. She arrived to the apartment at 2:12 p.m. and recalled seeing the victims and Mays in the apartment.
During this time, Mays was texting his friend, Jahquan Howard, asking "How fast can u scoop me," and offering $200 if he could pick him up "ASAP."
The mother said she never heard anyone else enter or leave the apartment, and she would have heard the door if that were the case. She also believed that the three men were waiting for her to leave, so they could do a drug deal.
The mother left the apartment at 2:32 p.m., proven by surveillance footage and cell phone data showing her phone disconnected from the WiFi.
The first gunshots were reportedly fired at 2:35 p.m.
Also at 2:35 p.m., Howard tried calling Mays because he had arrived and was waiting for Mays to come outside. Mays did not answer the call.
"If he (Mays) was away from apartment nine at that point in time, why didn't he answer the call from Jahquan Howard at 2:35?" Costigan said.
Reynolds noted during the trial that at 2:35 p.m., five shots were fired from a .40 caliber handgun at Pena and his son, and seven shots at Jackson. Two of the shots missed, as one struck a radiator and caused water to flow down Perez's window and into his apartment downstairs, based on a video that Perez took.
The state provided no evidence of struggle or force of entry into the apartment. Pena's foot was still resting on the ottoman, and a video game controller was still in Jackson's hand as they laid dead.
Mays then reportedly ransacked the mother's bedroom, as they showed photos of drawers and clothes scattered all over the room. Among that mess, police recovered a gun magazine to a .40 caliber handgun with a bullet left in it. That was when, the state said, Mays switched guns because he heard Perez at the door checking on what happened.
He switched to a .380 auto handgun and fired six shots at Perez in the stairwell as he exited the apartment.
Mays' lawyer, Michael Clancy, declined to comment.
This story will be updated.