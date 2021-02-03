Sydney Mays found guilty in 2018 Bloomington triple murder

The first gunshots were reportedly fired at 2:35 p.m.

Also at 2:35 p.m., Howard tried calling Mays because he had arrived and was waiting for Mays to come outside. Mays did not answer the call.

"If he (Mays) was away from apartment nine at that point in time, why didn't he answer the call from Jahquan Howard at 2:35?" Costigan said.

Reynolds noted during the trial that at 2:35 p.m., five shots were fired from a .40 caliber handgun at Pena and his son, and seven shots at Jackson. Two of the shots missed, as one struck a radiator and caused water to flow down Perez's window and into his apartment downstairs, based on a video that Perez took.

The state provided no evidence of struggle or force of entry into the apartment. Pena's foot was still resting on the ottoman, and a video game controller was still in Jackson's hand as they laid dead.

Mays then reportedly ransacked the mother's bedroom, as they showed photos of drawers and clothes scattered all over the room. Among that mess, police recovered a gun magazine to a .40 caliber handgun with a bullet left in it. That was when, the state said, Mays switched guns because he heard Perez at the door checking on what happened.