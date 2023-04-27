The Bloomington teen appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause to detain him on several felony charges.
Assistant State's Attorney Ashley Scarborough told the court that Bloomington police were called April 9 to a report of a person shot at Alton Depot Park.
She said when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Scarborough said witnesses told police it was a "drug deal gone bad."
The prosecutor said video surveillance showed a person, later identified as the suspect, getting involved in an altercation. She said someone was seen dropping to the ground from an apparent gunshot wound.
Scarborough said investigators spoke with a resident of the 800 block of Washington Street who said the teen ran up to their home yelling to be let inside. He then changed clothes and acknowledged to the resident that he had shot someone, she said.
The Pantagraph is not identifying the minor at this time. He is charged with aggravated battery by discharging a firearm, a Class X felony; aggravated discharging a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. May 12.
Bloomington police said they're continuing to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. B. Merritt at 309-434-2359 or bmerritt@cityblm.org.
To remain anonymous, contact the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963, email CIAU@cityblm.org or text "BPDTIPS" to 847411.
Photos: Bloomington police investigate shooting in the 800 block of E. Washington
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison
Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.