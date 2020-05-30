Tent vandalized at Baxter's American Grille in Bloomington

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — A $2,000 reward is being offered by a Bloomington restaurant for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing a tent set up to accommodate outdoor dining.

Baxter’s American Grille at 3212 E. Empire in Bloomington, was scheduled to offer outdoor dining, beginning Friday, but that morning, found someone had damaged the outdoors tent.

A message was posted on Facebook, announcing the vandalism.

“It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we have to post this today. Last night, our tent was destroyed.”

The Bloomington Police Department is investigating but no arrests have been made, police said Saturday.