Tent vandalized at Baxter's American Grille

BLOOMINGTON — A $2,000 reward is being offered by a Bloomington restaurant for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing a tent set up to accommodate outdoor dining.
Baxter’s American Grille at 3212 E. Empire in Bloomington, was scheduled to offer outdoor dining, beginning Friday, but that morning, found someone had damaged the outdoors tent.
A message was posted on Facebook, announcing the vandalism.
“It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we have to post this today. Last night, our tent was destroyed.”
The Bloomington Police Department is investigating but no arrests have been made, police said Saturday.
Illinois restaurants were ordered to suspend dining options in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Friday, restaurants were allowed to offer outside dining. The restaurant was taking reservations for parties of six guests or fewer and also had a few tables available for walk-in guests. Curbside service is still continuing.
Baxter’s American Grille serves traditional steakhouse food with modern flare and fresh ingredients, according to the website.
Anyone with any information on the vandalism is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.
