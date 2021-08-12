 Skip to main content
Texas man stole D.P. Dough vehicle in Normal, police say

BLOOMINGTON — An Irving, Texas, man is charged in McLean County court with stealing a D.P. Dough delivery vehicle in Normal.

Isaiah Ja Shun Davis, 25, is charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of theft.

Authorities said Davis stole the vehicle shortly after 7:30 p.m. July 24 when it was left running and unattended near the rear parking area of the 121 E. Beaufort St. calzone restaurant. A police report said it is common to leave delivery vehicles running.

The police report said the black and red vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Scion IQ wrapped in the D.P. Dough logo, was reported to be seen driving recklessly on the city’s west side. A witness said the car ran a red light and merged onto Interstate 74 westbound, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Davis was arrested July 31 in Springfield.

A D.P. Dough manager or owner was not immediately available for comment.

Court documents show the vehicle’s value is between $500 and $10,000.

Davis was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Isaiah Ja Shun Davis

Isaiah Ja Shun Davis

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
