10th Circuit suspends civil, criminal jury trials

PEORIA — The 10th Circuit Court, which comprises the counties of Peoria, Tazewell, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties, has suspended all civil and criminal trial through April.

The circuit already reduced its operations and access to its courthouses. The Supreme Court has allowed speedy trial timelines to be adjusted accordingly.

For petit trial jurors: If your jury duty report date is anytime in April, you are excused from jury service. If you have any questions about your status, call the jury commission contact number on your summons.

For grand jurors: If you have been summoned for grand jury service in April or after, call the phone number on your summons for more information. Grand jury service has not necessarily been canceled circuit-wide.

