3 more charged with Bloomington-Normal looting

BLOOMINGTON — Three more people have been charged with various charges of looting Twin City stores nearly two weeks ago. So far, about 30 people have been charged in McLean County.
Clifford Pugh, 28, was charged with burglary, looting and mob action in McLean County court Saturday.
Prosecutors say on the evening of May 31 and the early morning of June 1, “civil unrest erupted and mobs assembled and rioted and committed burglary and looted several different retail locations throughout Bloomington-Normal, including the Normal Target store at 201 South Veterans Parkway and the Normal Walmart store located at 300 Greenbriar Drive."
Court documents indicate Target store video surveillance captured images of the suspects as they broke into the store and looted. After police reviewed the Target store video, they identified Clifford Pugh as a suspect who selected a “Kitchenaid” mixer inside the store and carried the mixer out of the store. Video had captured images of Pugh as he entered the building without authority in a large mob of persons and exited with the stolen mixer.
On Friday, Normal Police spoke with Pugh and he admitted to taking the mixer and told police he “regretted” stealing from the store, prosecutors said.
Kewayne Spinks, 24, was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of looting and one count of mob action. Prosecutors said Spinks stole a television from Target and later entered Walmart and stole another television.
A Walmart loss prevention employee surveying video footage of the looting identified a “friend,” Hannah Schertz, 22, among those who entered the store early June 1. She was charged with burglary, mob action and looting. Court documents indicated she “selected and stole numerous items throughout the store and after carefully reviewing the video, the full retail value of the items stolen by Schertz was found to have a full retail value in excess of $1,500.”
All three remain in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $8,035 each, and are due in court for a preliminary hearing on June 26.
Damage at Normal Target
