Towanda man jailed after punching guard faces more charges for hitting corrections officer, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – A Towanda man who was in the custody of the McLean County Jail is facing more charges for hitting a guard there, authorities said.
Tyler A. Guy, 24, was being held on an aggravated battery charge for punching a security guard in Normal.
On Sunday, Guy was being taken to his jail cell after an hour of recreation and “suddenly and unexpectedly” struck a correctional officer in the head with his handcuffed wrists, resulting in a cut to the officer’s face and a bloody nose, prosecutors said. He also “physically struggled” with several other officers and injured one other officer, prosecutors said.
He's charged with aggravated battery, a class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a class 4 felony, according to court documents.
Guy’s bond was set at $5,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for April 2.