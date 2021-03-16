Towanda man jailed after punching guard faces more charges for hitting corrections officer, authorities say

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – A Towanda man who was in the custody of the McLean County Jail is facing more charges for hitting a guard there, authorities said. 

Tyler A. Guy, 24, was being held on an aggravated battery charge for punching a security guard in Normal. 

On Sunday, Guy was being taken to his jail cell after an hour of recreation and “suddenly and unexpectedly” struck a correctional officer in the head with his handcuffed wrists, resulting in a cut to the officer’s face and a bloody nose, prosecutors said. He also “physically struggled” with several other officers and injured one other officer, prosecutors said.

He's charged with aggravated battery, a class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a class 4 felony, according to court documents.

Guy’s bond was set at $5,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for April 2.

