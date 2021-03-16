Towanda man jailed after punching guard faces more charges for hitting corrections officer, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – A Towanda man who was in the custody of the McLean County Jail is facing more charges for hitting a guard there, authorities said.

On Sunday, Guy was being taken to his jail cell after an hour of recreation and “suddenly and unexpectedly” struck a correctional officer in the head with his handcuffed wrists, resulting in a cut to the officer’s face and a bloody nose, prosecutors said. He also “physically struggled” with several other officers and injured one other officer, prosecutors said.