Traffic stop leads to preliminary meth distribution charges against Clinton man

DECATUR — Police say when they caught a Clinton man with a drug habit driving through Decatur, they believed the crack cocaine he was carrying was for his personal use but said the amount of methamphetamine in his truck meant he had to be dealing the drug.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 58-year-old man had a “rock” of crack cocaine in his pants pocket that weighed 1.6 grams. But the meth, held in a couple of bags, weighed a total of more than 41 grams.

“Due to my training and experience as a police officer, I know the amount of field-tested positive crack cocaine located to be consistent with a ‘user’ amount,” said Officer Philip Ganley.

“The amount of field-tested positive methamphetamine located is far greater than a standard ‘user’ amount and is consistent with illegal narcotics distribution.”

Ganley said the man had been stopped at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 10 after his pickup truck had been pursued for a traffic violation and pulled over in the 200 block of South 16th Street. Along the way, Ganley said, he had seen an object thrown out of one of the truck windows; this turned out to be the two bags of meth wrapped in a surgical mask, police allege.