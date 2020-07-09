Trial begins Monday for Decatur man accused in 2018 Bloomington murder

On Thursday, Judge Scott Drazewski said he and the attorneys estimate the trial will last until Tuesday, July 21.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning with opening statements and the state’s presentation of evidence to start Tuesday.

Evidence at the trial could include video taken from one of the Bloomington Police Department public safety cameras, which police previously said helped them to put together a timeline for the suspects’ movements prior to the shooting.

Bruce’s trial is expected to begin Aug. 10. A third person allegedly involved in the homicide, 18-year-old Curtis Hairston, died during a 2019 shooting inside a Decatur restaurant.

