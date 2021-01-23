 Skip to main content
Trial begins Monday in Bloomington man accused in 2018 triple homicide
breaking top story

Trial begins Monday in Bloomington man accused in 2018 triple homicide

BLOOMINGTON — A bench trial for the Bloomington man accused in a triple homicide begins Monday.

Sydney Mays Jr., 24, will be tried in the shooting deaths of Nate Pena and Corey Jackson, both 22, and Juan Carlos Perez, 33. He faces murder charges and an attempted murder charge related to injuries Pena's 4-year-old son suffered in the shooting on Riley Drive on June 18, 2018.

Mays was arrested by Milwaukee police on drug charges about a month after the shooting. He has been in McLean County custody since October 2018.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $700,035. If convicted, Mays could be sentenced to natural life in prison for these charges.

Mays served as his own counsel for four months with a public defender appointed by Judge Casey Costigan to serve as stand-by counsel. Michael Jarard, an attorney from Chicago, entered his appearance in March 2019.

Based on evidence and number of witnesses, prosecutors have indicated the bench trial is expected to last two weeks, with opening statements starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the alleged crimes.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

