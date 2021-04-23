Trial canceled: Bloomington man who drove into protesters pleads guilty to hate crime

Fourteen charges were dismissed in the plea deal, including four counts of aggravated battery; four counts of hate crime within 1,000 feet of a school; three additional counts of hate crime; one count of aggravated assault; and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

When Blanchard was initially charged, First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said several witnesses reported seeing the Bloomington man “driving at a high rate of speed and angling his motorcycle toward protesters in an attempt to strike the protesters with the motorcycle.”

One woman was hospitalized with abdominal wounds. A man sought treatment for a swollen arm.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}