Trial date set for 2 accused in Bloomington murder
Trial date set for 2 accused in Bloomington murder

BLOOMINGTON — A September trial date has been set for two men accused in a fatal shooting of a Bloomington resident in April 2019.

Exodus Hebert, 19, of Bloomington, and Amari McNabb, 21, of Country Club Hills, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for a status hearing.

Both are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Juan Nash, who was shot and killed on April 2, 2019, at an outdoor party in the 1200 block of Orchard Road.

They are both charged with mob action and McNabb is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Jury selection for their trial is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 21. The trial is expected to last up to two weeks.

Their co-defendant, 19-year-old Scotty Allen, was convicted of murder in Nash’s death at his trial last week, after a motion was granted in December to separate the defendants’ trials and Allen’s attorney asserted his right to a speedy trial.

McNabb’s attorney Edward Johnson said there may be further discussion about separating his client and Hebert for trial, but no motions were heard Wednesday.

Johnson filed a motion to reduce McNabb’s bond prior to Wednesday’s hearing. Judge Casey Costigan will hear the motion at 11 a.m. July 8.

The next status hearing for this case was set for 11 a.m. Aug. 6.

Exodus Hebert

Exodus Hebert, 18, of Bloomington was charged as of June 10, 2019, with with three counts of murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action in the April 2 shooting death of Juan Nash, 25, in the 1200 block of Orchard Road, Bloomington. His co-defendants are Amari McNabb, 22, of Country Club Hills and Scotty Allen 18, of Bloomington. Hebert was jailed in lieu of in lieu of posting $200,035.

Hebert was charged as of April 15, 2019, with four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a gun without a firearm owner's identification card and one count of possession of a gun without a FOID card. He was jailed in lieu of posting $40,535.
Amari McNabb

Amari McNabb, 22, of Country Club Hills was charged as of June 10, 2019, with three counts of murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action in the April 2 shooting death of Juan Nash, 25, in the 1200 block of Orchard Road, Bloomington. His co-defendants are Scotty Allen and Exodus Hebert, both 18 and of Bloomington. McNabb was jailed in lieu of posting $200,035.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

