Trial date set for 2 accused in Bloomington murder

BLOOMINGTON — A September trial date has been set for two men accused in a fatal shooting of a Bloomington resident in April 2019.
Exodus Hebert, 19, of Bloomington, and Amari McNabb, 21, of Country Club Hills, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for a status hearing.
Both are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Juan Nash, who was shot and killed on April 2, 2019, at an outdoor party in the 1200 block of Orchard Road.
They are both charged with mob action and McNabb is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.
A McLean County jury reached the verdict Friday afternoon after about seven hours of deliberations.
Jury selection for their trial is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 21. The trial is expected to last up to two weeks.
Their co-defendant, 19-year-old Scotty Allen, was convicted of murder in Nash’s death at his trial last week, after a motion was granted in December to separate the defendants’ trials and Allen’s attorney asserted his right to a speedy trial.
McNabb’s attorney Edward Johnson said there may be further discussion about separating his client and Hebert for trial, but no motions were heard Wednesday.
Johnson filed a motion to reduce McNabb’s bond prior to Wednesday’s hearing. Judge Casey Costigan will hear the motion at 11 a.m. July 8.
The next status hearing for this case was set for 11 a.m. Aug. 6.
