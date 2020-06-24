Trial date set for 2 accused in Bloomington murder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A September trial date has been set for two men accused in a fatal shooting of a Bloomington resident in April 2019.

Exodus Hebert, 19, of Bloomington, and Amari McNabb, 21, of Country Club Hills, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for a status hearing.

Both are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Juan Nash, who was shot and killed on April 2, 2019, at an outdoor party in the 1200 block of Orchard Road.

They are both charged with mob action and McNabb is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

