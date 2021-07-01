Trial date set for 2019 Bloomington murder suspect

BLOOMINGTON — A jury trial is set for a Country Club Hills man accused of having a role in a 2019 fatal shooting in Bloomington.

Amari M. McNabb, 22, appeared in court Thursday with his lawyer, Edward Johnson, of Chicago, agreeing with McLean County state’s attorneys they are ready for trial.

McNabb was charged in June 2019 with three counts of murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of mob action in connection to an April 2019 shooting that killed Bloomington man, Juan Nash, 25.

Bloomington police were called to the 1200 block of Orchard Road on April 2, 2019 for reports of shots fired at an outdoor party.

Scotty A. Allen, 21, of Bloomington, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, and Exodus R. Hebert, 20, of Bloomington, was sentenced to 20 years on murder charges for their involvements in the shooting.

Nash was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had struck a parked car and a residence in the 1600 block of Wildwood Road, about two blocks from the scene.

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick and Ashley Scarborough are the assigned prosecutors on the case.

McNabb is due in court July 22 for a final pre-trial hearing before a jury is selected July 26.

