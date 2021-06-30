Trial date set for Cullom man accused of Christmas 2019 triple homicide

PONTIAC – A trial date is set for the Cullom man accused of shooting and killing his wife, son and neighbor in the early morning of Christmas Day 2019.

Clifford W. Brewer, 54, who is charged with six counts of first-degree murder, is scheduled to appear in Livingston County court again Oct. 19 for a jury trial.

A final pre-trial hearing was set for July 22 on Wednesday when Brewer appeared in court remotely from the Livingston County jail. He has remained jailed in lieu of posting $500,000.

He is accused of shooting his wife, Shirley, 48, his son, Christian, 27, and a neighbor/friend, Norman Walker, 51, after they were found in Brewer’s home with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Autopsy results indicated none of the wounds were self-inflicted, Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak said at his initial court appearance.

Brewer called police at 2:05 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019, saying that three people were dead inside his home in the 400 block of East Jackson Street, Cullom, a prosecutor previously said. The three were pronounced dead at 5:20 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yedinak previously said that Brewer went birthday shopping for his wife, but the two argued when he returned home Christmas Eve evening. Shirley Brewer invited Walker to their house and the two drank and played loud music in an upstairs bedroom, according to court documents. Brewer said he fell asleep and a few hours later, discovered the bodies and a gun near her body.

Brewer is represented by defense attorney Joshua Richards, of the Stephen L. Richards Law Office in Chicago.

While Brewer’s trial date has been moved several times due to the coronavirus pandemic and various motions for subpoenas and evidence, this is the first time a final pre-trial hearing has been scheduled.

A trial date had previously been set for April 2020, November 2020, and August.

Brewer at the time was a corrections officer with the Illinois Department of Corrections at the Pontiac prison, and he had an active firearm owner’s identification card.

Livingston County Judge Jennifer Bauknecht is assigned to the case.

If convicted, Brewer could face life in prison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.