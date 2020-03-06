Trial delayed for former president of Bloomington arena management firm

BLOOMINGTON — A trial date has been postponed until August for the former president of Central Illinois Arena Management.
John Y. Butler is accused of mishandling money while he managed the city-owned arena, then known as U.S. Cellular Coliseum.
Butler faces more than 40 criminal charges, including fraud and theft of government money, during his operation of what the coliseum. The downtown venue, under different management, now is Grossinger Motors Arena.
His trial was set to begin April 13, but prosecutors asked the court to move the date after receiving more than 2,700 pages of potential evidence and names of nine new witnesses during the discovery process.
On Friday, defense attorney Steven Beckett argued the state already saw those pages after Illinois State Police seized documents outside the parameters of a warrant.
“I do think that the state is entitled to some time to do what they’re going to have to do. … I don’t think the case is going to be ready to go in April,” Judge William Yoder said.
After the two and a half years this case has lasted, Yoder said he doesn’t believe anyone is to blame for the delays.
“I believe everybody has worked diligently to get this case to trial; I really do,” Yoder said.
Another motion hearing is set for April 21. The trial is set for Aug. 10.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.