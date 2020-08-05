Trial for former Bloomington arena top official begins Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The trial for the president of Central Illinois Arena Management accused of mishandling money when he managed the city-owned arena formerly known as U.S. Cellular Coliseum is set to begin Monday.

John Y. Butler, 60, faces multiple criminal charges including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the arena, which is now under different management as Grossinger Motors Arena.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said Wednesday he intends to file a motion to dismiss eight of Butler’s 44 charges before the jury selection begins Monday morning.

Judge William Yoder on Wednesday ruled on a few motions determining the kind of evidence that may be presented to the jury during trial.