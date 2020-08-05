You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trial for former Bloomington arena top official begins Monday
0 comments

Trial for former Bloomington arena top official begins Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The trial for the president of Central Illinois Arena Management accused of mishandling money when he managed the city-owned arena formerly known as U.S. Cellular Coliseum is set to begin Monday.

John Y. Butler, 60, faces multiple criminal charges including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the arena, which is now under different management as Grossinger Motors Arena.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said Wednesday he intends to file a motion to dismiss eight of Butler’s 44 charges before the jury selection begins Monday morning.

Judge William Yoder on Wednesday ruled on a few motions determining the kind of evidence that may be presented to the jury during trial.

Despite arguments from Butler’s attorney Steven Beckett to limit certain evidence and testimony, Yoder said the defense will have the opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses, which may provide the jury with additional clarity and context.

Renner: 'Just a policy decision' as city, VenuWorks end pact to manage Bloomington arena

This jury trial, expected to last three weeks, comes about four years after the Bloomington Police Department’s investigation in the arena began and nearly three years after Butler’s indictment.

CIAM entered into a 10-year contract with the city of Bloomington to manage the arena starting in 2006.

Five management officials were indicted in September 2017 on charges accusing them of stealing money the city was entitled to under the contract.

Multiple theft charges are pending against Bart Rogers, CIAM general manager. He is due back in court in October.

Charges against Kelly Klein, former assistant manager of finance for the arena, were dismissed in May 2019.

Jay Laesch, former finance director of BMI Concessions which was the food and beverage provider for the venue, pleaded guilty in November 2018 to money laundering and filing a fraudulent sales tax return. As part of his plea agreement, Laesch is expected to testify in Butler’s trial.

Paul Grazer, the former food and beverage director of the Coliseum, pleaded guilty in August 2019 to conspiracy to commit tax evasion. He is also expected to testify this month in accordance to his plea agreement.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

John Y. Butler

Butler 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News