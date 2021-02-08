Trial underway for 2018 Bloomington double homicide

Sims testified in court Monday that she was standing in a circle with Alexander, Jones and Taneshiea Brown when Hammet Brown walked directly through their group without saying anything and proceeded into a small cutaway between two apartment buildings. About a minute or two later, Sims said, Hammet Brown walked back and started firing gunshots directly at Alexander at first, "then started letting it go."

Defense lawyer Mark Zalcman argued that Hammet Brown, who lived at a nearby apartment, acted in self-defense. He said drug and gang activity is what led up to the altercation.

Zalcman accused Alexander as “the cause of all this tragedy,” after he allegedly saw Hammet Brown selling marijuana on a street corner a few weeks prior to the shooting.

“He (Alexander) took exception to this. Apparently it was on his turf and he didn’t like what my client was doing. Angry words were exchanged and he told him basically to get lost,” Zalcman said.

Lawson, however, said Hammet Brown was upset that the victims were in his area.