Trial underway in 2018 Bloomington double homicide

Sims and Jones are expected to testify, Lawson said, adding that they will describe to the court that they were standing in a group with Alexander and Taneshiea Brown when Hammet Brown allegedly walked through their group without saying anything, then returned within a minute later and began firing gunshots.

Defense lawyer Mark Zalcman argued that Hammet Brown, who lived at a nearby apartment, acted in self-defense. He said drug and gang activity is what led up to the altercation.

Zalcman accused Alexander as “the cause of all this tragedy,” after he allegedly saw Hammet Brown selling marijuana on a street corner a few weeks prior to the shooting.

“He (Alexander) took exception to this. Apparently it was on his turf and he didn’t like what my client was doing. Angry words were exchanged and he told him basically to get lost,” Zalcman said.

Lawson, however, said Hammet Brown was upset that the victims were in his area.

“At the conclusion of this trial, we’re confident that the evidence will paint a clear picture as to what occurred on June 10, 2018 at approximately 1:06 a.m.,” Lawson said. “The defendant would not tolerate these boys coming to his turf and as such he made them pay the ultimate price.”