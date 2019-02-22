BLOOMINGTON — Two California men face felony charges after state police seized cocaine valued at $5 million when a semi-trailer tractor was stopped and inspected on Interstate 55 in McLean County.
Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve said Friday the seizure is the county’s third largest cocaine bust ever made.
Brandon Weise, 35, of Murrieta, Calif., the semi driver, and his passenger, Miguel Martinez, 36, of Indio, are both charged with controlled substance trafficking and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
State troopers seized 50 kilos of cocaine individually packaged for sale during the stop/inspection on Thursday, said Horve. Total weight of the drugs was 110 pounds, he said in court.
The semi was headed north when officers became suspicious of the truck’s route during the inspection, based on paperwork indicating the cargo was headed to Minnesota.
A canine search indicated drugs in the vehicle that was pulled over north of the Twin Cities, said Horve.
The defendants admitted the truck was actually bound for Chicago with a cocaine delivery, Horve said.
Associate Judge Sarah Duffy set a $500,000 cash bond for both defendants. A March 8 arraignment was set for both men.
If convicted, they are eligible for up to 120 years on the charges.
This story will be updated.
