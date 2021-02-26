 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Bloomington residents arrested on drug charges
0 comments
top story

Two Bloomington residents arrested on drug charges

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – Two Bloomington residents face several drug charges.

Tristan Rodgers, 35, and Sheena Moore, 36, are each charged with six counts of drug-related charges involving cocaine, heroin and hydrocodone.

Sheena Moore

Moore

Rodgers is accused of unlawful delivery of cocaine (class 1 felony), two charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver (class 2 felony), possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of hydrocodone, each class 4 felonies.

Tristan Rodgers

Rodgers

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Moore is accused of unlawful possession of cocaine and heroin with the intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, heroin and hydrocodone, as well as permitting unlawful use of a building (class 4 felony).

Rodgers was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 bond while Moore was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035 bond.

Rodgers is due in court March 6 for an arraignment and Moore is due back March 26 for an arraignment.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News