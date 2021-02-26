Two Bloomington residents arrested on drug charges

BLOOMINGTON – Two Bloomington residents face several drug charges.

Tristan Rodgers, 35, and Sheena Moore, 36, are each charged with six counts of drug-related charges involving cocaine, heroin and hydrocodone.

Rodgers is accused of unlawful delivery of cocaine (class 1 felony), two charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver (class 2 felony), possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of hydrocodone, each class 4 felonies.

Moore is accused of unlawful possession of cocaine and heroin with the intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, heroin and hydrocodone, as well as permitting unlawful use of a building (class 4 felony).

Rodgers was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 bond while Moore was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035 bond.

Rodgers is due in court March 6 for an arraignment and Moore is due back March 26 for an arraignment.

