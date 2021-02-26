Two Bloomington residents arrested on drug charges

Tristan Rodgers, 35, and Sheena Moore, 36, are each charged with six counts of drug-related charges involving cocaine, heroin and hydrocodone.
Rodgers is accused of unlawful delivery of cocaine (class 1 felony), two charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver (class 2 felony), possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of hydrocodone, each class 4 felonies.
Moore is accused of unlawful possession of cocaine and heroin with the intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, heroin and hydrocodone, as well as permitting unlawful use of a building (class 4 felony).
Rodgers was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 bond while Moore was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035 bond.
Rodgers is due in court March 6 for an arraignment and Moore is due back March 26 for an arraignment.
Barnes has served as the McLean County chief public defender since 2014, when she became the first African American to hold that position and the first African American administrator in McLean County. She had started her time with the McLean County office as an assistant public defender in 2001.
Randel Britton, 26, was pulled over for speeding on I-55 Thursday and police located a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in his pants after police directed Britton to exit the vehicle based on a smell of cannabis from the vehicle, prosecutors said.