Two Bloomington teens arrested after shooting in east Bloomington two weeks ago

BLOOMINGTON — Two teenage boys, both of Bloomington, were arrested within the last week in connection with a stolen vehicle and shots fired incident on the east side of the city.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue at about 12:40 p.m. March 6 for reports of gunfire and a stolen vehicle.
According to Bloomington police, a shell casing was found in the area and officers confirmed a vehicle was stolen during the altercation. The victim of the alleged motor vehicle theft, an adult male, was not injured during the incident. No injuries or property damage was reported.
You have free articles remaining.
The stolen vehicle was recovered and two arrests were made during the investigation by the criminal investigation division and street crimes unit of the Bloomington Police Department.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on preliminary charges of mob action and motor vehicle theft. A 15-year-old boy was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, mob action and motor vehicle theft.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Detective Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371 or jengle@cityblm.org. To remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.
Randolph P. Hodges
Dezel Dotts
Fabian R. Sims
Jessica L. Busick
Regina M. Evans
Isaiah J. Davis
Carl R. Herrman
Anthony D. Crose
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Tylon Rodgers
Terrell Moon
Brian Reyes
Chase Brown
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Casey Fisher
Shaquille Dorsey
Darius Brown
Denis Diaz
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Donald Quesenberry Jr.
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Brock Scott
Devin Leigh Michel
Erin Joy Robertson
Davis William Hopkins
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Richard James Sieracki
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.