Two Bloomington teens arrested after shooting in east Bloomington two weeks ago

BLOOMINGTON — Two teenage boys, both of Bloomington, were arrested within the last week in connection with a stolen vehicle and shots fired incident on the east side of the city.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue at about 12:40 p.m. March 6 for reports of gunfire and a stolen vehicle.

According to Bloomington police, a shell casing was found in the area and officers confirmed a vehicle was stolen during the altercation. The victim of the alleged motor vehicle theft, an adult male, was not injured during the incident. No injuries or property damage was reported.

