 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

UPDATE: 11-year-old missing Bloomington girl found

  • Updated
  • 0
Destiny Day

Destiny Day 
{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE: Bloomington Police said 11-year-old Destiny Day was located as of Monday morning. No other information was provided. 

ORIGINAL STORY: Bloomington police are seeking the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl. 

Destiny Day, of Bloomington, was reported missing on Sunday, the department said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Destiny is 5'1" and about 100 pounds. She is white with dark brown and dark eyes. Destiny was last seen wearing ripped up blue jeans and a gray tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.

The attached photograph was used with the consent of the family/guardian, according to police.

If you or someone you know is thinking about running away, please call Project Oz any time at (309) 827-0377 to speak with a crisis counselor about alternatives.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this friendly dolphin perform backflips for a diver in the Bahamas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News