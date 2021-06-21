UPDATE: 11-year-old missing Bloomington girl found

UPDATE: Bloomington Police said 11-year-old Destiny Day was located as of Monday morning. No other information was provided.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bloomington police are seeking the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Destiny Day, of Bloomington, was reported missing on Sunday, the department said.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Destiny is 5'1" and about 100 pounds. She is white with dark brown and dark eyes. Destiny was last seen wearing ripped up blue jeans and a gray tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.

The attached photograph was used with the consent of the family/guardian, according to police.

If you or someone you know is thinking about running away, please call Project Oz any time at (309) 827-0377 to speak with a crisis counselor about alternatives.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0