UPDATE: Meth charges filed against Unit 5 teacher

NORMAL — A McLean County Unit 5 teacher was arrested this week in a drug investigation, police say.
Craig Daniel Swallow, 57, of Normal is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
Normal Assistant Chief Eric Klingele said officers developed probable cause to execute a search warrant at Swallow’s residence, where they found meth and drug paraphernalia, as part of a vice investigation.
Swallow, who goes by Dan, teaches band at Chiddix Junior High and will retire May 27, according to a statement from the district.
“Unit 5 was informed of these charges and officials were told there is no connection to the school district,” the statement reads.
Swallow was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Monday. He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.
