UPDATED: Chicago woman, man charged after drug seizure in Bloomington

Police documents say that about 7:35 p.m. Saturday, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Washington Street and Euclid Avenue, assisted by additional officers and a K9 unit.

Officers found probable cause to search the vehicle during the stop. They found and seized 64.5 grams of crack cocaine, 5.5 grams of powder cocaine, 207 pills, 254 grams of cannabis and packaging materials.