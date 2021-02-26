 Skip to main content
Urbana man in McLean County jail custody for gun charges
Urbana man in McLean County jail custody for gun charges

Police

BLOOMINGTON — An Urbana man is in McLean County jail custody on weapons charges.

Randel Britton, 26, was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 55 Thursday and police located a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in his pants after police directed Britton to exit the vehicle based on a smell of cannabis from the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Britton faces five counts of weapons charges – two charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon (class 2 felony), unlawful use of a weapon by a felon (class 3 felony), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (class 4 felony), and violation of the Firearms Owner Identification Card Act (class 3 felony).

He was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 bond. He is due back in court March 26 for an arraignment.

A booking photo was not available.

