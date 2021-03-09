Victim identified in Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington police on Tuesday disclosed the identity of Sunday’s homicide victim as authorities continue to search for the person responsible for the death.

Natwan N. Nash, 26, of Bloomington, was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. Sunday by the McLean County Coroner’s office, and preliminary autopsy results indicate he died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

No arrests have been made and “there is no suspect information to release,” police said.

Bloomington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue in Bloomington about 6:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive person, and upon arrival, police found a deceased man in an apartment with gunshot wounds.

John Fermon, Bloomington police public information officer, said Monday that officers remained at the scene for most of the day gathering interviews and “collecting enough evidence as they can initially.”

Fermon added that “almost all” of the department’s detectives are working on the case.