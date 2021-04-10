Victim identified in Bloomington stabbing death; Normal man charged

BLOOMINGTON — The man found stabbed to death on a Bloomington street early Friday morning has been identified as Dale E. Baughman, 59, of Normal, according to a news release Saturday afternoon from McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder.

A preliminary autopsy report indicates that Baughman died of multiple stab wounds, the news release stated.

Larry E. Knell, 44, Normal, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case, Bloomington police said in a statement issued early Saturday. Knell was arrested on a warrant at about 10 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a Bloomington gas station by the Bloomington police SWAT team. He was taken to McLean County jail, where he was held in lieu of posting $200,035.

Officers had been called at 1:36 a.m. Friday to investigate the report of the man later identified as Baughman lying in the 600 block of West Seminary Avenue, near North Oak Street. They found a deceased, middle-aged, white man who had been stabbed multiple times, police said in the statement.