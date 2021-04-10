 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim identified in Bloomington stabbing death; Normal man charged
0 comments
breaking top story

Victim identified in Bloomington stabbing death; Normal man charged

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The man found stabbed to death on a Bloomington street early Friday morning has been identified as Dale E. Baughman, 59, of Normal, according to a news release Saturday afternoon from McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder.

A preliminary autopsy report indicates that Baughman died of multiple stab wounds, the news release stated.

Larry E. Knell, 44, Normal, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case, Bloomington police said in a statement issued early Saturday. Knell was arrested on a warrant at about 10 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a Bloomington gas station by the Bloomington police SWAT team. He was taken to McLean County jail, where he was held in lieu of posting $200,035.

Larry Knell

Knell

Officers had been called at 1:36 a.m. Friday to investigate the report of the man later identified as Baughman lying in the 600 block of West Seminary Avenue, near North Oak Street. They found a deceased, middle-aged, white man who had been stabbed multiple times, police said in the statement.

Download PDF Bloomington police news release

Detectives, officers and analysts determined Baughman's identity early Friday morning and were able to establish his activity over the previous 24 hours, police said. They also interviewed multiple witnesses and gathered electronic evidence from across Bloomington-Normal, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

By midafternoon, a suspect vehicle was located and then an arrest warrant was obtained, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact Detective Jared Roth at 309-434-2379 or Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

McLean County mugshots

Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow Roger Miller on Twitter: @pg_rmiller

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News