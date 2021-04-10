Victim identified in Bloomington stabbing death; Normal man charged

BLOOMINGTON — The man found stabbed to death on a Bloomington street early Friday morning has been identified as Dale E. Baughman, 59, of Normal, according to a news release Saturday afternoon from McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder.
A preliminary autopsy report indicates that Baughman died of multiple stab wounds, the news release stated.
Larry E. Knell, 44, Normal, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case, Bloomington police said in a statement issued early Saturday. Knell was arrested on a warrant at about 10 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a Bloomington gas station by the Bloomington police SWAT team. He was taken to McLean County jail, where he was held in lieu of posting $200,035.
Officers had been called at 1:36 a.m. Friday to investigate the report of the man later identified as Baughman lying in the 600 block of West Seminary Avenue, near North Oak Street. They found a deceased, middle-aged, white man who had been stabbed multiple times, police said in the statement.
Detectives, officers and analysts determined Baughman's identity early Friday morning and were able to establish his activity over the previous 24 hours, police said. They also interviewed multiple witnesses and gathered electronic evidence from across Bloomington-Normal, police said.
By midafternoon, a suspect vehicle was located and then an arrest warrant was obtained, police said.
The incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department.
Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact Detective Jared Roth at 309-434-2379 or Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548.
McLean County mugshots
Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow Roger Miller on Twitter: @pg_rmiller