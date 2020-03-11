Washburn man accused of home invasion, solicitation of invasion, assault

BLOOMINGTON — A Washburn man faces home invasion and solicitation charges.

Sean M. Greenhalgh, 26, is charged with two counts of home invasion. He is accused of entering a person’s home on Dec. 21 and intentionally causing harm to them.

He is also charged with two counts of solicitation of home invasion, dated Dec. 21 and Oct. 11, for allegedly requesting another person to invade a home in order to commit criminal sexual assault.

Greenhalgh was also charged with one count of solicitation of criminal sexual assault from Oct. 11, accused of requesting a person to sexually assault the same victim named in each of his charges.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and returned March 10. He was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

