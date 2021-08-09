Washburn woman released from McLean County custody on drug charges

BLOOMINGTON – A Washburn woman was released from McLean County jail custody Monday on drug charges.

Sabrina L. Goetz, 25, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, four counts of obstructing justice and one count of resisting a peace officer.

She is accused in one charge of possessing between five and 15 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, and in another charge of possessing less than five grams of a substance with methamphetamine.

Goetz was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and an arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 3.

