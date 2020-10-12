 Skip to main content
Watch now: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after Bloomington shooting
PUBLIC SAFETY

Watch now: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON — Police said a 20-year-old man died and two other men were in critical condition after they were shot Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of Iowa Street on Bloomington's west side.

Police responded at about 3:30 p.m. and immediately put up police tape near a residence at the northwest corner of the intersection of Iowa and Euclid Avenue, Bloomington.

Police spokesman John Fermon told The Pantagraph at the scene that the investigation is ongoing.

A 22-year-old man was transported to Carle Hospital in Champaign for his injuries and a 27-year-old man remained in Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. Both were in critical condition, police said Monday evening. 

"We don’t have any suspect information to release right now," Fermon added. "It’s kind of a fluid situation at this point."

"The circumstances (of the shooting) are still under investigation," Fermon said.

A neighbor, Elvin Devall, who lives across the street, said he heard some commotion at the time of the incident.

“All I heard were a bunch of minibikes, then I heard tires squeal,” he told The Pantagraph. “And then I heard several shots. Pow. Pow. Pow.”

Devall said it was too loud to be firecrackers.

“I saw a guy out there in the driveway and his hoodie was covered with blood and people were screaming," Devall said. A neighbor called 911.

Several police cars remained on the scene and officers were talking with people late afternoon Monday.

Another neighbor observing the police work on Euclid Avenue said he didn't know anything about the shooting.

This story will be updated.

Contact Paul Swiech at (309) 820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech

