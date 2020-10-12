Watch now: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON — Police said a 20-year-old man died and two other men were in critical condition after they were shot Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of Iowa Street on Bloomington's west side.
Police responded at about 3:30 p.m. and immediately put up police tape near a residence at the northwest corner of the intersection of Iowa and Euclid Avenue, Bloomington.
Police spokesman John Fermon told The Pantagraph at the scene that the investigation is ongoing.
A 22-year-old man was transported to Carle Hospital in Champaign for his injuries and a 27-year-old man remained in Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. Both were in critical condition, police said Monday evening.
"We don’t have any suspect information to release right now," Fermon added. "It’s kind of a fluid situation at this point."
"The circumstances (of the shooting) are still under investigation," Fermon said.
A neighbor, Elvin Devall, who lives across the street, said he heard some commotion at the time of the incident.
Support Local Journalism
“All I heard were a bunch of minibikes, then I heard tires squeal,” he told The Pantagraph. “And then I heard several shots. Pow. Pow. Pow.”
Devall said it was too loud to be firecrackers.
“I saw a guy out there in the driveway and his hoodie was covered with blood and people were screaming," Devall said. A neighbor called 911.
Several police cars remained on the scene and officers were talking with people late afternoon Monday.
Another neighbor observing the police work on Euclid Avenue said he didn't know anything about the shooting.
This story will be updated.
101320-blm-loc-6shooting
101320-blm-loc-1shooting
101320-blm-loc-2shooting
101320-blm-loc-3shooting
101320-blm-loc-4shooting
101320-blm-loc-5shooting
101320-blm-loc-7shooting
101320-blm-loc-8shooting
101320-blm-loc-9shooting
101320-blm-loc-10shooting
101320-blm-loc-11shooting
101320-blm-loc-13shooting
101320-blm-loc-12shooting
101320-blm-loc-14shooting
101320-blm-loc-15shooting
101320-blm-loc-16shooting
101320-blm-loc-17shooting
101320-blm-loc-18shooting
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Contact Paul Swiech at (309) 820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.