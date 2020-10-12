Watch now: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON — Police said a 20-year-old man died and two other men were in critical condition after they were shot Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of Iowa Street on Bloomington's west side.

Police responded at about 3:30 p.m. and immediately put up police tape near a residence at the northwest corner of the intersection of Iowa and Euclid Avenue, Bloomington.

Police spokesman John Fermon told The Pantagraph at the scene that the investigation is ongoing.

A 22-year-old man was transported to Carle Hospital in Champaign for his injuries and a 27-year-old man remained in Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. Both were in critical condition, police said Monday evening.

"We don’t have any suspect information to release right now," Fermon added. "It’s kind of a fluid situation at this point."

"The circumstances (of the shooting) are still under investigation," Fermon said.