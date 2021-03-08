Watch now: 1 dead in Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night in a Bloomington apartment.

Bloomington police responded to the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue about 6:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive person.

Officers found a deceased male inside an apartment with gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any further information and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Bloomington police Det. Jeff Engle at (309) 434-2371 or Det. Jared Roth at (309) 434-2379, or the department’s main line at (309) 820-8888.

This was the second fatal shooting in Bloomington this year. One woman died and another was critically wounded in an early morning shooting Jan. 30 outside Daddios bar downtown Bloomington.